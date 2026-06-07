Padres' Mason Miller: Converts 18th save

Miller allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Miller allowed a run in a non-save situation Friday, but he was strong when he needed to be Saturday. Over his last nine appearances (9.1 innings), he has a 17:9 K:BB, though the recent lack of control has yet to lead to a blown save for him. He's converted all 18 of his save opportunities so far while pitching to a 1.01 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB through 26.2 innings. Considering Miller has pitched consecutive days, Jason Adam or Adrian Morejon may be called upon for a save chance if one comes up Sunday.