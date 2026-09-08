Miller earned a save against the Nationals on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Miller entered with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and put the tying run on base when Dylan Crews tagged him for a one-out single. However, the All-Star closer followed the hit by striking out CJ Abrams before getting Brady House to ground out. Miller finished August in uncharacteristic fashion by allowing three runs while serving up two homers across two innings over his final two appearances, but he's rebounded by beginning September with three appearances during which he's allowed no earned runs and posted a 9:1 K:BB across four frames. Miller is up to 34 saves on the season, fourth-most in the majors.