Miller threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not record a strikeout.

Miller was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and did so on 13 pitches. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, he now holds the Padres' record for the longest scoreless streak at 34.2 innings, which ranks eighth in major-league history among relievers. Of that stretch, 13.1 frames have come in 2026, and he's a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances with a 0.38 WHIP and a ridiculous 27:2 K:BB to open the campaign.