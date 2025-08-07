Miller earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, striking out three batters and walking one over one hitless and scoreless inning.

The Padres rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth frame to take their first lead, and Miller got the call to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the inning. He issued a two-out walk but overpowered the other three batters he faced, striking them out on a combined nine pitches. Miller's first two outings with the Padres weren't great -- he allowed two runs on three hits over two frames -- but his dominance Wednesday emphasizes what a tremendous impact he could make on the team's already great bullpen. That said, Miller's fantasy value actually took a hit with his move to San Diego, as he probably isn't going to be the full-time closer given the presence of All-Star Robert Suarez. Though Miller closed Wednesday, that may have been at least partly due to Suarez tossing 1.2 frames one day earlier.