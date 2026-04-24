Miller picked up the save Thursday against the Rockies, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was actually the first time in 12 outings this year that Miller was unable to fan a batter. Other than that blemish, the hard-throwing right-hander continues to be nearly untouchable. Miller, who's now up to an MLB-high nine saves in 2026, hasn't given up a run since Aug. 5 of last year, firing 33.2 consecutive regular-season scoreless innings to tie Cia Meredith's franchise record.