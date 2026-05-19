Miller picked up the save Monday against the Dodgers. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Miller struggled to find the zone initially, issuing a pair of walks to open the bottom of the ninth inning. The big right-hander was able to work out of the self-inflicted jam unscathed, however, to complete the shutout and secure his MLB-leading 15th save. Miller has been nothing short of dominant in 2026, posting a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB with no blown saves across 22 innings.