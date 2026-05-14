Miller secured the save Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

It didn't look like the Padres would have a save opportunity Wednesday, but Gavin Sheets' go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth frame opened the door for Miller. The hard-throwing right-hander did let the possible tying run to get to the plate, but he struck out Jackson Chourio to seal the win for San Diego. Through 19.2 innings, Miller has a scintillating 0.92 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 40:5 K:BB while converting all 13 of his save chances.