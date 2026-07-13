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Padres' Mason Miller: Nails down 25th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out one across a perfect inning.

Miller looked like his dominant self, inducing a weak groundout from Ernie Clement and a routine popout from Myles Straw before striking out Vladimir Guerrero on three pitches to secure the save. The flamethrower owns a dazzling 0.91 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season. Miller's 25 saves lead the National League and are tied with Bryan Baker for second in MLB behind Cade Smith (28).

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