Padres' Mason Miller: Nails down 25th save

Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out one across a perfect inning.

Miller looked like his dominant self, inducing a weak groundout from Ernie Clement and a routine popout from Myles Straw before striking out Vladimir Guerrero on three pitches to secure the save. The flamethrower owns a dazzling 0.91 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season. Miller's 25 saves lead the National League and are tied with Bryan Baker for second in MLB behind Cade Smith (28).