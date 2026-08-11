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Padres' Mason Miller: Notches 30th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miller earned a save against the Brewers on Monday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Miller was handed the ball in the top of the ninth inning with San Diego nursing a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced before issuing a walk to William Contreras. Miller got out of the frame when pinch runner Brandon Lockridge was thrown out trying to steal second base. The All-Star closer posted his 30th save of the campaign, tied for second-most in the majors behind Bryan Baker (34). It's the first time in Miller's career that he's reached the 30-save mark.

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