Miller struck out one batter over a perfect inning to notch a save against the Mariners on Tuesday.

It was a relatively stress-free save for Miller, who entered in the ninth inning with a three-run cushion. Regardless, the flamethrowing righty continued to dominate, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches. Miller is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances on the campaign and has compiled 29.2 consecutive regular-season scoreless innings dating back to last year. He's been nearly impossible to make contact against this season, allowing just one base knock while posting a 20:1 K:BB through 8.1 frames.