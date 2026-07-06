Padres' Mason Miller: Secures 22nd save

Miller picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Miller made quick work of the Dodgers, retiring the side in order to secure a save and snap the Padres' eight-game losing streak. The club's struggles have limited the fireballing right-hander's opportunities to pick up saves of late, as Sunday's save was his first since June 22. Across 36.2 innings this season, Miller owns a 0.98 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 67:13 K:BB while converting all 22 of his save opportunities. Miller's 22 saves are tied with Riley O'Brien for the National League lead, while only Bryan Baker (23) and Cade Smith (26) have more across MLB.