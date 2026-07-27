Padres' Mason Miller: Secures 27th save

Miller earned the save Sunday against the Marlins, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Miller was unsurprisingly called upon to protect a two-run lead and retired Miami in order on 15 pitches (eight strikes). The right-hander has now tossed eight consecutive scoreless appearances while racking up 14 strikeouts during that stretch. Miller continues to dominate in the closer's role, posting a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB across 43.2 innings while leading the National League with 27 saves.