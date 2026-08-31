Miller blew the save Sunday against the Rays, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two over one inning.

Miller entered the ninth with a two-run lead but surrendered a leadoff single to Junior Caminero before Jonny DeLuca tagged him for a game-tying two-run homer with two outs. It marked Miller's second blown save in 34 opportunities and just the second time all season he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. Despite the rare setback, Miller continues to enjoy a stellar campaign, sporting a 1.26 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and an elite 16.3 K/9, while his 32 saves rank second in the NL.