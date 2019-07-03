Strahm (3-7) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out six as the Padres fell 10-4 to the Giants.

Evan Longoria wielded the big bat for San Francisco, launching two of the three homers off Strahm, but the southpaw didn't exactly have a lot of success against the rest of the lineup. He'll take a 5.42 ERA and 77:17 K:BB through 79.2 innings into the All-Star break.