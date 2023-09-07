Wacha (11-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings against Philadelphia. He struck out six.

Wacha struggled from the start Wednesday, surrendering a lead-off homer to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. The 32-year-old Wacha had been pitching well since returning from the IL on Aug. 15, working to a 2.91 ERA in his prior four starts. He now sports a 2.99 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 102:38 K:BB across 20 starts (111.1 innings) this season. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week against the Dodgers.