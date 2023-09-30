Martinez (6-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

It was his longest outing since April 19, and the right-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point to help keep the White Sox at bay. The versatile Martinez contributed 110.1 quality innings for the Padres this season, starting nine of his 63 appearances while compiling six wins, 15 holds and one save with a 3.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 106 strikeouts.