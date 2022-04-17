Martinez (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Padres fell 5-2 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was a rough outing for Martinez, who had trouble finding the plate and caught too much of it when he did. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 4.50 ERA and 9:5 K:BB through his first 10 innings in his return to MLB, and the jury is still out on how reliable he'll be this season from a fantasy perspective.