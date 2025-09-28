Pivetta will draw the start in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with the Cubs in the wild-card round, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta will take the mound as the Padres' postseason run begins Tuesday, earning the nod after posting a 2.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 190 strikeouts over 181.2 innings in 31 starts this season. The right-hander has surrendered six runs on 11 hits and five walks, while striking out 10 batters over 10.1 innings in his last two outings. Pivetta previously matched up with the Cubs twice in April, combining to pitch nine innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits and four walks, while punching out 10.