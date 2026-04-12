Padres' Nick Pivetta: Exits early Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pivetta (undisclosed) exited Sunday's contest against the Rockies in the top of the fourth inning, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pivetta set down the first nine batters he faced in order before signaling to the trainers after firing a 2-1 fastball to Edouard Julien in the top of the fourth inning. The right-hander ultimately exited the contest as a result of an undisclosed injury, finishing his day having tossed three perfect innings while striking out four batters on 46 pitches. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.
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