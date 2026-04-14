Padres' Nick Pivetta: Shut down with elbow inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres placed Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation.
In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres recalled right-handed reliever Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso. Pivetta suffered the injury during his latest start against the Rockies on Sunday, when he exited in the fourth inning. Though the Padres are labeling Pivetta's injury as inflammation, he could be sent in for further tests as the team looks to establish a timeline for his return.
More News
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Timeline for return uncertain•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Dealing with right elbow issue•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Exits early Sunday•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Rebounds in second start•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Roughed up on Opening Day•