Padres' Nick Pivetta: Dealing with right elbow issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pivetta exited Sunday's start versus Colorado in the fourth inning with right elbow stiffness.
Pivetta was cruising through three innings before he was suddenly unable to continue. The 33-year-old's injury was initially unspecified, but it is now understood to be an issue with his pitching elbow. It certainly doesn't sound like a positive outcome for Pivetta, who has now strung together 13 innings of two-run ball while striking out 20 batters in his last three outings. The Padres will likely have the right-hander undergo additional testing in the near future to determine the severity of his elbow issue.
More News
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Exits early Sunday•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Rebounds in second start•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Roughed up on Opening Day•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Receives Opening Day assignment•
-
Padres' Nick Pivetta: Has rocky first spring start•