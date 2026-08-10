Padres' Randy Vasquez: Collects eighth win

Vasquez (8-6) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday.

Vasquez put just two runners on base, as he allowed a single to Taylor Trammell and a home run to Daulton Varsho in the second inning. Beyond that, it was another decent start for Vasquez, who has started his last two appearances. He's pitching to contact without getting burned for now -- he has just four strikeouts over his last 15.2 innings. On the year, he's maintained a 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 66:31 K:BB through 106 innings over 23 games (19 starts). Vasquez should get at least one more turn through the rotation while Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) work their way back. The next outing for Vasquez is projected to be on the road in Cleveland.