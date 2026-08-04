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Padres' Randy Vasquez: Drawing start Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vasquez will start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez will make his second start and fourth appearance since returning from the 15-day injured list July 19. In his most recent appearance Friday versus the Giants, the 27-year-old tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and 65 pitches, so he'll be relatively stretched out for his upcoming start and should be able to work deep enough into the game to qualify for a win. For the season, the right-hander owns a 6-6 record, 4.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 64:30 K:BB in 95 innings.

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