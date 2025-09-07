Vasquez (4-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Vasquez was back in the majors for the first time in three weeks and delivered a steady outing, throwing 60 of 77 pitches for strikes. The Rockies picked up two runs in the second inning and Hunter Goodman tagged Vasquez for a solo shot in the sixth, but the right-hander received plenty of run support. He's now at a 3.91 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 62:49 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 24 appearances (23 starts) this season. The Padres' rotation has been in flux lately, with Nestor Cortes (biceps) going on the injured list, Michael King (knee) nearing a return and JP Sears sent down in late August. If Vasquez gets another turn in the rotation, it's projected to be in a rematch with the Rockies in San Diego next week.