Padres' Randy Vasquez: Excellent in win

Vasquez (7-6) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Vasquez has allowed just three runs over 17 innings across five games since he returned from an ankle bruise. The right-hander appears to have at least temporarily won a spot in the Padres' rotation -- JP Sears was optioned Tuesday, while Griffin Canning and German Marquez both made relief appearances in this contest. The Padres revitalized their rotation by acquiring Casey Mize and Robbie Ray ahead of the trade deadline, but Vasquez should start until Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) complete their rehab assignments. Vasquez is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros if he remains in the rotation.