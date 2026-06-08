Padres' Randy Vasquez: Ineffective in fourth loss

Vasquez (5-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over four-plus innings in a 7-3 loss to the Mets. He struck out three.

Vasquez struggled to find a rhythm, surrendering a run in each of the first two innings before allowing another run in the fifth. The right-hander exited with the bases loaded and nobody out in that frame, handing a difficult situation to Yuki Matsui, who allowed one of the inherited runners to score. After getting off to a blazing start with a 1.88 ERA through his first five starts, Vasquez now owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 13 starts (69.1 innings). He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Orioles.