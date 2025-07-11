Vasquez allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Vasquez limited the damage to two runs in the third inning, both of which came on sacrifice flies. It was still an inefficient performance for the right-hander, who threw just 52 of 86 pitches for strikes while walking at least four batters for the fifth time this season. He's fallen short of the five-inning mark twice in his last three starts and has taken nine straight no-decisions, in part due to his inability to pitch deeper into games. Vasquez is at a 3.80 ERA despite a 1.39 WHIP and 50:46 K:BB through 94.2 innings over 19 starts this season. The Padres have games scheduled for 13 straight days coming out of the All-Star break, so Vasquez's spot in the rotation looks safe in the immediate future.