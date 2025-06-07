Vasquez didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers after giving up two hits and four walks in 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Vasquez had worked three hitless innings to begin the outing, but his lack of efficiency prevented him from getting deeper into the game. Just 40 of his 78 pitches landed for strikes, and the 26-year-old right-hander failed to reach the fifth inning for the sixth time in 13 appearances this year. Vasquez's 3.69 ERA on the season remains respectable, but his 37:34 K:BB and 4.8 walks per nine innings over 63.1 frames remain major impediments to his fantasy appeal. He won't be a recommended streamer versus the Dodgers his next time out.