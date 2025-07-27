Vasquez allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

As usual, Vasquez was far from overpowering, notching just six whiffs and two punchouts. However, the right-hander got the job done, allowing just one hit and one run. He was clinging to a 2-1 lead entering the fifth and retired the first two batters he faced, but manager Mike Shildt then decided to pull him in favor of Adrian Morejon, ending Vasquez's shot at a victory. It was the third straight start in which the right-hander has been yanked having completed fewer than five frames, though he hasn't given up more than two runs in any of those outings. That strategy has hampered Vasquez from getting into the win column, and he's now finished with a no-decision in 11 consecutive starts.