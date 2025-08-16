The Padres optioned Vasquez to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Vasquez was recalled from El Paso on Thursday and worked 3.2 innings in bulk relief against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts while taking the loss. The Padres have elected to return him to the minors one day later in order to make room on the 26-man roster for reliever Ron Marinaccio. Though Vasquez has pitched to an uninspiring 3.96 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 111.1 big-league frames on the campaign, there's a good chance he'll be back up with San Diego at some point before the end of the season, especially if additional injuries hit the rotation. Michael King is already on the IL due to left knee inflammation, and it's unclear who will slide into his starting role now that Vasquez is in El Paso.