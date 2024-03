The Padres optioned Vasquez to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Vasquez was in the mix this spring for the final spot in the Padres' rotation, but he struggled in Cactus League action with a 6.23 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 8.2 frames. He still seems like a good bet to make a good number of starts for San Diego this season, but for now he'll join El Paso's rotation.