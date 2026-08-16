Padres' Randy Vasquez: Struggles in bulk relief

Vasquez completed five relief innings against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Vasquez was the Padres' third pitcher, following Wandy Peralta (one inning) and Kyle Hart (one inning). Vasquez had pitched well as a traditional starter in his previous two appearances, giving up just two runs over 11 combined frames, so it's unclear why he was transitioned back to bulk relief Saturday. Regardless, that decision didn't work out, as the right-hander yielded two runs in the fifth inning and another two in the seventh. It remains to be seen how Vasquez will be deployed moving forward, but he logged a starter's workload of 90 pitches Saturday, so he'll presumably remain on his regular rest schedule, which puts him on track to next take the mound next weekend at home against Minnesota.