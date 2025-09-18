Vasquez (5-7) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk across 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

After turning in back-to-back quality starts in his previous two outings, Vasquez struggled Thursday, giving up a solo homer to Pete Alonso in the first inning before allowing another three runs before departing in the third. Through 125.2 innings this year, Vasquez sports a 3.94 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 74:50 K:BB. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Brewers.