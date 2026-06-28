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Padres' Randy Vasquez: Takes sixth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vasquez (6-6) allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out one of 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Kyle Hart allowed one run over two innings as the opener. For a while, the plan to have Vasquez work in bulk relief was on track, but the Dodgers' bats came alive in the sixth inning, highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing to spark the rally. Vasquez has had a poor June, allowing 22 runs (19 earned) over 20.2 innings across five appearances. He's now at a 4.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB through 81 innings over 16 outings (15 starts) this season. He's projected to make his next appearance in a rematch with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, so it may be best to avoid Vasquez for that outing.

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