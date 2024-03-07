Vasquez tossed 3.2 innings against Cincinnati in a Cactus League contest Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Vasquez came into the outing having tossed two spring outings during which he allowed just one run on two hits and four walks with six punchouts over five frames. Wednesday's start was a step in the wrong direction, as the right hander served up five extra-base hits, including a trio of homers. Vasquez is in the running for one of two spots at the back of the Padres' rotation to begin the campaign, with Jhony Brito, Matt Waldron and Pedro Avila his primary competition. One thing going for Vasquez is that he had moderate success with the Yankees in his first taste of major-league action last year. Over 11 outings (including five starts), he posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB over 37.2 innings.