Suarez earned a save during Thursday's win over the Giants, allowing one run on one hit across one inning. He struck out one.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Suarez gave up a solo homer to Michael Conforto but still was able to snare his second save in as many appearances. It appears Suarez has a comfortable hold on the Padres' closing position; however, with arms like Uki Matsui and Wandy Peralta also earning high-leverage work Suarez could be on a shorter leash.
