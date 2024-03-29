Suarez earned a save during Thursday's win over the Giants, allowing one run on one hit across one inning. He struck out one.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Suarez gave up a solo homer to Michael Conforto but still was able to snare his second save in as many appearances. It appears Suarez has a comfortable hold on the Padres' closing position; however, with arms like Uki Matsui and Wandy Peralta also earning high-leverage work Suarez could be on a shorter leash.