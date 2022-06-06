Hill (1-0) was credited with the win against Milwaukee on Sunday as a result of pitching 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

The game was tied 3-3 when Hill entered in the eighth inning, but Milwaukee had had the bases loaded with two outs. Hill retired Jace Peterson to end the threat, then remained in the game for the ninth frame and set down three straight batters following a leadoff single. Hill earned his first win of the campaign when San Diego pulled ahead in the 10th. The left-hander has notched five holds this season while compiling a 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings.