Padres' Trent Grisham: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grisham isn't in the lineup Friday against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Grisham hit .250 with a homer, four runs and two RBI over the last five games and will get a rare day off Friday. Jose Azocar is starting in center field and batting ninth.
