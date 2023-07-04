Darvish (illness) said Tuesday that he's aiming to return to the Padres' rotation this weekend against the Mets, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish hasn't pitched since June 21 due to a viral illness that caused him to lose about seven pounds, but he is beginning to regain his strength and should be able to fit in one more outing before the All-Star break. When healthy this season, the veteran right-hander has gone 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB in 14 starts covering 80 innings.