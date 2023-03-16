Padres manager Bob Melvin expressed concern Thursday about Darvish's lack of usage in the World Baseball Classic, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish was brought on in relief for Team Japan in Wednesday's win over Team Italy, and he has logged only five total innings so far in the WBC. Opening Day is just two weeks away, and the Padres are worried that the ace right-hander won't be fully built up out of the gate. Maybe he can be pushed a little longer in the next round(s) of the tournament to mitigate some of the frustration coming out of Padres camp. Japan is set to play a semifinal game on Monday.