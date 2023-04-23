Darvish was diagnosed with a right hamstring cramp after exiting Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish exited with a trainer in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, but his injury isn't believed to be particularly serious. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that he expects Darvish to make his next start, which lines up for next weekend against the Giants. Following Sunday's start in which he earned his first win of the season, Darvish now has a 3.00 ERA, 25:12 K:BB and 1.13 WHIP in 24 innings over his first four outings in 2023.