Darvish (7-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Pirates.

Darvish was tagged for a season-high four homers Monday, which saw him fail to complete five frames for just the second time all season. He'd allowed just one run over 12 innings across his first two starts of the second half. The right-hander's poor start inflated his ERA to 4.80 with a 1.31 WHIP and 108:36 K:BB through 101.1 innings over 18 starts this season. Darvish is lined up for a tough home start versus the Rangers this weekend.