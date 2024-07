The Padres placed Darvish (elbow) on the restricted list Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Darvish has been on the injured list since the beginning of June due to a groin strain and right elbow inflammation, but he will now move to the restricted list as he deals with a personal matter. The Padres didn't provide any information regarding how long the 37-year-old might be away from the team.