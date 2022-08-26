Nola (9-10) earned the win Thursday, allowing zero runs on five hits over nine innings against the Reds. He struck out 11.

Nola allowed only one extra-base hit in his stellar performance - a double off the bat of outfielder T.J. Friedl. The righty has turned in an outstanding August, boasting a 2.25 ERA in 28 innings over four starts. The 29-year-old is far better away from Philadelphia with a 2.13 ERA and four home runs allowed in 84.1 innings compared to a 4.04 ERA and 12 home runs allowed in 82.1 innings at home.