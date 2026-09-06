Nola did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Nola allowed a run in the sixth inning and departed in line for the win, throwing 65 of 93 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs. The veteran has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in six straight outings, delivering quality starts in three of those contests. He'll take a 4.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 162:52 K:BB across 155 innings this season into a road rematch with Atlanta next weekend.