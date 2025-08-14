Nola (ribs) will return from the injured list to start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nola has looked sharp during his three rehab starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 12.1 frames and most recently surrendering two runs in 5.2 innings while punching out 11 batters and walking zero. The 32-year-old will aim to keep his hot stretch going during his first MLB start since mid-May while facing the Nationals, who have posted just a .688 OPS since the All-Star break. Additionally, the Phillies plan to move to a six-man rotation once they activate Nola, which will help keep him and the rest of Philadelphia's starters well-rested for the postseason.