Phillies' Aaron Nola: Snaps lengthy win drought

Nola (4-9) earned the win Thursday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Nola threw 58 of his 97 pitches for strikes and secured his first victory since May 26. His lone blemish was a solo homer by Luke Keaschall in the second inning, increasing his MLB-leading total to 30 home runs allowed this season. The right-hander finished on a strong note, recording three strikeouts in the fifth to escape a bases-loaded jam. Nola has now completed at least five innings in eight straight starts while piling up 51 strikeouts across 45 innings during that span. He'll carry a 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 138:46 K:BB across 130 innings into his next scheduled start Wednesday at home against Miami.