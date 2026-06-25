Phillies' Aaron Nola: Solid in no-decision

Nola did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Nola's night got off to a shaky start, as he gave up two runs on a pair of solo homers in the first two innings. However, he'd settle in and hold Washington scoreless over his final three frames before the Phillies rallied late in a one-run victory. While Nola's pitched better of late, allowing four runs over 10 innings in his last two starts, he's failed to make it through six innings in any of his last five outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.58 with a 1.45 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB across 80.2 innings. Nola is tentatively lined up to face the Pirates at home in his next start.