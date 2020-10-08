Morgan will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a flexor pronator injury in his left elbow, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Morgan missed time in 2020 while dealing with a shoulder injury, and he didn't have stellar results during his 17 appearances. He posted a 5.54 ERA and career-worst 1.54 WHIP over 13 innings as his velocity has continued to decline over the past several years. Recovery from the surgery usually takes between six and eight months, so the right-hander likely won't be ready for Opening Day in 2021. However, Morgan is expected to pitch at some point next season as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.