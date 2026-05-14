Painter did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on four hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out four.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Painter, who held Boston to a lone run on Trevor Story's second-inning homer after giving up eight runs in just 3.2 innings in his last outing against the A's. The no-decision snaps a four-start losing streak for Painter, who's 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 37.2 innings in his rookie campaign. Painter's tentatively lined up for a home matchup against the Reds in his next start.